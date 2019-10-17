The Cougars face Maxwell at home Friday night at 7 p.m. in what might be their best chance for a win this year. Maxwell is 0-5 in Cascade Valley League games, but has scored 125 points in seven games while Weed has put up 25 points in six games.

An injury-decimated Weed football team took another pounding, losing an away contest to Los Molinos 51-7 Friday night. They played without quarterback Alex Guzman and a number of other starters, and only fielded a team by calling up junior varsity players.

That left the Cougars badly outmanned by a big Bulldog team that sported a 312 pound lineman and used their size advantage and ability to rotate in fresh players to rack up 393 yards rushing and score 51 first half points.Los Molinos leading rusher gained 255 yards in 18 carries, averaging 14 yards per attempt, getting a first down every time he touched the ball.Sophomore Cougar quarterback Kobe Chanthavisouk passed for 91 yards and 1 TD, connecting on 13 of 22 passes despite being under intense pressure much of the time.Weed couldn’t do much against the Bulldog defense that allowed only 39 yards rushing on 23 Cougar runs. Angel Nicholas carried the ball 8 times and gained 45 yards, and Jivarqua Jordan-Foster gained 19 yards on 6 carries, but other runners lost 25 yards in 8 attempts. Jordan-Foster also had a sack on defense.George Cook caught a first quarter pass for the only Cougar score. He had 3 catches for 21 yards, and Donovan Lafortune gained 42 yards on 4 receptions.Angel Nicholas caught 3 passes for 15 yards. Nicholas has become the Swiss Army knife of Weed sports. He had a hat trick in the Cougar’s 3-2 soccer win over Trinity on Thursday and came back a day later to lead the team in all-purpose yards with 77. He also took over kicking duties, punting twice for 72 yards and putting the extra point through the uprights.His grandmother Sherry watched Nicholas register the hat trick. She said he’d like to head to Los Angeles next year to continue his schooling but confided that she’d like to see him at COS.The Cougars face Maxwell at home Friday night at 7 p.m. in what might be their best chance for a win this year. Maxwell is 0-5 in Cascade Valley League games, but has scored 125 points in seven games while Weed has put up 25 points in six games.