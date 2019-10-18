Dunsmuir is set to host fellow Siskiyou County Squad McCloud tonight on Homecoming. The homecoming ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m., with the game starting at 6 p.m.



The Dunsmuir Tigers 8-man football team lost by forfeit on Friday to Big Valley.

Tigers head coach Ray Kellar said that they did not have enough players available to play at Big Valley .Dunsmuir is now 0-6 for the year.

On Tuesday, Kellar said they should have enough players when the Tigers face the McCloud Loggers this Friday on homecoming night. The homecoming ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m., with the game starting at 6 p.m.