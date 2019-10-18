Mount Shasta High School showed it had the two fastest cross-country runners in Siskiyou County, but Yreka’s depth won them the team title at the Yreka Elks Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Alexis Ramirez took the high school boys 5K race at Greenhorn Park in 16:53. The course was a challenging one because Ramirez ran a 15:01 3-mile this year, the equivalent of a 15:31 5K. Teammate Drew Hering finished second with a 17:26 time. He also scored a goal for the Bear soccer team last Tuesday and has been doing double-duty all fall.Yreka placed five runners in the top 16 in the field of 62 runners from 12 high schools. They scored 45 points to outdistance Henley, 65 points, with Mount Shasta placing third with 77 points.Weed’s Ryan Mitchell ran a good race, coming in sixth with a time of 18:20, a 5:48 per mile pace.Only two South County high school girls showed up for the 5K race. Freshman Sylva Carpenter of Mount Shasta continued her impressive season with a seventh place finish in 23:02.Butte Elementary School’s Kylene Mitchell had the best showing of the local younger runners, finishing third in the 7-8 grade girls race.The 4-6 grade girls race had 45 runners, second only to the varsity boys 62 participants among the 6 races.South County FinishersBoys 5KAlexis Ramirez, MS, 16:53Drew Hering, MS, 17:266. Ryan Mitchell, W, 18:2023. Izick Hernandez, D, 20:0027. Zach Hoskins, MS, 20:1334. Adam Domanski, MS, 20:5943. Joseph Melton, D, 22:0949. Andrew Hoskins, MS, 23:0350. Diego Munoz, D, 23:2358. Connor Charlton, W, 27:39Girls 5K7. Sylva Carpenter, MS, 23:0231. Sydney Palmer, D, 29:317-8 Gr. Boys 1.6 mile9. Kyson Decaux, Butteville Elem., 12:0616. Jack Falconer, BE, 13:0818. David Dodson, BE, 14:3319. Samuel Cervantes, Weed, 14:5020. Joey Jernigan, Golden Eagle, 15:234-6 Gr. Boys 1.6 mile4. Korbyn Manson, BE, 12:036. Noah Mannix, GE, 12:347-8 Gr. Girls 1.6 mileKyrene Mitchell, BE, 11:516. Sofia Morlet, BE, 12:4410. Madeleine Audouard, BE, 14:234-6 Gr. Girls 1.6 mile15. Amy Sullivan, BE, 14:1820. Roxy Wiles, BE, 15:2944. Emily Holden, GE, 21:44