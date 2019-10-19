Four Siskiyou County runners placed in the top 10 at the Yreka Elks Invitational varsity girls cross country 5,00 meter race on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Lower Greenhorn Park. Freshman Jenna Justice of Etna continued her strong first season of high school running by placing second with a time of 21:35.84 to set a personal record mark. She has placed first in all but two of her six races this season.

Junior Ceiba Cummings of Yreka also had a top finish and came in third at 22:03.81.

Freshman Elizabeth Yokel of Etna was sixth and finished with a PR time of 23:01.68. Yokel has also had a memorable first year running for EHS and has placed in second three times so far this season Another freshman,

Sylva Carpenter of Mount Shasta placed seventh with a PR mark of 23:002.4. Junior Jordan Linsley of Yreka was 14th, while senior Aurora Bourdo of Etna was 15th. Avery Cash of Yreka placed 18th. Senior Jennifer Ruiz of Modoc came in first. annah Brown gets ready to serve the ball versus West

Valley at home on Tuesday, Oct. 8.



