­The Yreka Lady Miners varsity volleyball reached a milestone last week, as the team won its 30th game of the year Thursday against the Anderson Lady Cubs on the road.

YHS head coach Scott Eastman said that this was the first time in 30 years the team had won 30 games in a season.

“It is obviously a great accomplishment,” he said. “In fairness, we’ve played a few more matches than we have in the past, but if you look at the win-loss percentage this team ranks up pretty high with Yreka teams from the past."

YHS opened last week with a convincing three set home win against the Central Valley Lady Falcons on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Yreka won 27-17, 25-5, 25-9. Eastman said that Hannah Brown “had a great all-around game.” She finished with 13 service points five kills, three blocks, and seven digs. Myra Whipple finished with 10 kills and nine digs. Breanne Hands had 15 digs and an ace for YHS. Jada Swenson finished with 12 points, two aces, and 28 assists. Kaitlynn Cox finished with 13 kills.

Thursday Yreka downed the Lady Cubs 25-13, 25-15, 25-17. “Everyone contributed,” Eastman said. “Very proud of the dedication this group has showed throughout.”

YHS improved to 6-2 in the NAL and 30-10 overall. In the junior varsity contest, Yreka won 25-22, 25-19. Kendall Christensen had five kills and Kali Moser finished with 14 service points and six aces.

Yreka ends the regular seasons this week against the other two top teams in the NAL, who are both considered in the top tier of teams in the Northern Section and as the top two teams in Division 4 of the NSCIF. Tuesday, YHS host University Prep, which came into the game a perfect 8-0 in the NAL. The varsity game is at 6:30 p.m., with the JV contest at 5:30 p.m., and the freshman game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Yreka is at West Valley, which is second in the NAL Yreka has faced both teams once each in the NAL this season, losing to both in three sets.

“I believe we will be very competitive against these two teams,” Eastman said. “We just have to stick the process in doing what we can do and let the results take care of themselves.”

Coach Eastman said the young team, with only two seniors, have worked well with one another both on and off the court and have come together as a team this season. “”Team chemistry and their practice habits have allowed this group to achieve a tremendous amount of success,” Eastman said. “We should see an improved team not only the end of this year but for next year.” “The credit goes to the girls,” he added. “They are the ones out there on the court.”