It’s that time of year again when we love to play golf and deal with the elements. Hitting a golf ball with your seven iron is painful and your fingers will sting for a while. The weather is cold and windy and you don’t care, until you hit one thin.

The most important thing you can do is try to keep your hands warm. All the golf shops sell hand warmers that you can shake up and place in your pockets. You need to feel the golf club to swing it properly, and cold hands are not good.

Golf shops also sell winter gloves. Keep a pair in your golf bag, just in case. Ski gloves will keep your hands warm, but your golf game will suffer if you try to swing the club with the gloves on.

You have to dress warm, of course, and wear a few thin layers. Jackets that are big and bulky won’t be much help with your driving distance. Long johns on cold days are great. Be sure to wear cord or wool pants as well. Perhaps some rainwear will keep the chill off when you are searching for your ball.

If you have to take a golf cart, keep the windshield up. Some golfers even take along propane heaters and full cart covers. My golf buddies prefer to walk in cold weather. They stay warmer and get plenty of exercise. Some even carry along a thermos of some warm beverage. Wool socks and waterproof golf shoes are also a must. If you kick your bag with frozen toes, it won’t feel good.

You will never hit the ball as far in cold weather, unless the ground is frozen. That’s why my buddies like to play golf in the frozen tundra. Everything has its advantages and disadvantages.

You will have to shorten your swing because of all the clothes you wear, but just embrace the challenge. When ice is dripping off your nose, it’s probably time to go back to the club house for a warm one.

Some golfers play their best in cold weather. They lower their expectations and keep a good attitude along the way.

One last thing: try to keep your golf balls warm. They just respond better that way. They will fly farther and roll more true.

Golf in the winter can be fun if you just come prepared. Dress warm and don’t forget the cayenne pepper.

Rod Sims is the PGA Teaching Professional at Mount Shasta Resort. He would love to hear from you and he can be reached at 209-329-5634.