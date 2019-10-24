The Bear duo finished behind a couple of runners from Chico and Enterprise and remain the favorites to finish 1-2 in the SCL finals on Nov. 6.

Mount Shasta High School sent their top two runners to the Chico Autumn Invitational on Friday, and Alexis Ramirez and Drew Hering didn’t disappoint, finishing third and fourth in a meet with 29 teams.

Ramirez notched a 16:30 5K time at Chico, just three seconds off his personal best, while Hering registered a PR of 16:39.

Bear Freshman Sylva Carpenter has run five 5K’s this year, each one faster than the last. She finished 17th overall and was the second ninth grader, running a 22:25 personal record.

Alyson Haller was the lone Golden Eagle Charter runner at the Phoenix 5K at Lake of the Woods, Oregon on Wednesday, Oct. 16. She finished 34th with a 30:06 time.

Weed sophomore Ryan Mitchell finished 52nd in the varsity 5K race at the Flat SAC in Elverta on Saturday. He completed the course in 17:51 in a big field of 177 runners.

Golden Eagle raced again Wednesday at the Henley Invitational in Oregon, while Mount Shasta, Weed, and Dunsmuir will send runners to the Trinity Invitational on Friday.