The Etna Lady Lions junior varsity volleyball team improved to a sterling 9-0 in Shasta Cascade League play with two home wins. First, the Lady Lions earned a two set home win against the Mount Shasta Lady Bears 25-15, 25-17 on Tuesday, Oct. 15. On Tuesday, Etna downed Trinity at home in two sets to improve to 22-2 and remain perfect in the SCL. Etna faces Weed on the road tonight at 5 p.m., as the squad looks to end the season 10-0 in the SCL. The Lady Lions varsity team is also 9-0 in the SCL.

Against Mount Shasta, Emily Pelayo had five kills, an ace, and three digs. Kylie Daws finished with six aces, two kills, a block, eight assists, and four digs.

Mae Thackeray had three kills, two blocks, and two digs. Grace Hubbard finished with two kills and a block, while Lilly Finley had two kills, an ace, two digs, and two assists. Kalani Bennett finished with seven digs, while Abagail Smith had six digs.

The EHS JV VB squad is coached by Melanie Mendenhall.