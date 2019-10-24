As of Wednesday, Yreka was still scheduled to play at Lassen this Friday. The varsity game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the JV game is at 5:30 p.m.

The Yreka Miners varsity football team lost by forfeit to the West Valley Eagles on Friday. The decision was announced Thursday evening.

Yreka head varsity football coach Brian Wagy said that the game was called off due to “Not enough healthy guys ... became a safety issue.”

YHS fell to 0-2 in the Northern Athletic League and are 2-5 overall. West Valley, considered one of the top teams in the Northern Section, improved to 3-0 in the NAL and 8-0 overall.

The Miners junior varsity team did play and lost to WV 55-0.

The Lassen varsity team is tied with West Valley at 3-0 in the NAL and are 6-1 overall.

On Nov. 1, YHS is at Central Vally and ends the regular season on Nov. 8 with a home game versus Anderson.