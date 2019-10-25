The Miners have to wait a little under two weeks for their next meet, when they will compete at the NAL Championships on Thursday, Nov. 7. The event, hosted by Central Valley High School, will be held at Margaret Polk Park in Shasta Lake City.

The Yreka Miners cross country team had another strong showing last week at a Northern Athletic League Center Meet at West Valley High School in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Yreka varsity boys placed first overall with a score of 24. West Valley was second with a 46. YHS senior Elijah Higelin was second overall in the 3.3 mile race with a time of 17:40.69. James Wilder (18:16.30) was fourth for YHS, Benjamin Howitt (18:42.69) was 5th. Victor Lujan (18;53.35) was 6th, and Ko Sekiguchi (18:54.02) 7th. Tyler Faultner (19:13.95) finished 9th. Conner Caldwell (19:33.57) placed 11th.

In the junior varsity boys race, YHS placed first overall. taking nine of the top 10 spots. Grant Bahen was first with a time of 13:59.28 in the 2.2 miles race. Isaiah Metcaife was second (14:04.29.) 3rd: Chase Callison: 14:21.08. 4th: Kaedon Robustellini: 14:32.78.5th: Andrew Fitzpatrick: 14:39.09 6th: Kobi Murakami: 14:58.83. 7th: Thomas Ward: 15:21.77 9th: Samuel Horwitt 15:26.28. 10th: Nicholas Perrin: 15:49.06.

While YHS does not have enough girl runners to compete as a team this year, the Lady Miners still performed quite well last Wednesday in the varsity girls race. Junior Ceiba Cummings earned the top spot with a time of 22:08.66. Fellow junior Jordan Lindsey (23:29.46) was second, while freshman Avery Cash was fourth with a time of 25:36.47. The Miners have to wait a little under two weeks for their next meet, when they will compete at the NAL Championships on Thursday, Nov. 7. The event, hosted by Central Valley High School, will be held at Margaret Polk Park in Shasta Lake City.

YHS head XC coach Pam Borg said that the varsity boys are currently ranked third in Division 4 of the Northern Section and 1st in the NAL heading into the Championship on Nov. 7. On Thursday, Nov. 14 will be the Northern Section Championships at West Valley High School in Cottonwood. Only the top two varsity boys teams in NSCIF D4 will earn a berth to State, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Fresno.

“We will be battling U-Prep for the NAL title as well as for Sections along with Sutter and Enterprise,” Borg said. “It will be a tough battle to make it to state as all three teams are so closely matched. We will really need to run our best races at those meets.” Borg said she is pleased the runners have a few weeks to prepare for the NAL Championships.

“I’m glad we have a few weeks of good training ahead of us, as I plan to take the varsity boys and girls up to higher elevation for a physical and mental boost,” she said.

Borg believes her team will be ready to perform at a high level starting with the NAL Championships.

“I’m confident in the training they are receiving and the team of boys and girls on our team,” she said. “They are hard workers and have a desire to succeed. It’s a privilege to coach these students.”