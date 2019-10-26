With two-year starting quarterback Thairen Sivongsa out with a shoulder injury, and backup Bailey Aleman going three and out in his first series, coach Charlie Roche called on freshman Hayden Chittock to take the reins.

The College of the Siskiyous Eagles ran into another buzzsaw on their schedule, losing at home to American River College 35 to 14 on Saturday, Oct. 19. Six teams on the Siskiyous schedule rank in the top 15 in the state, including number one rated San Mateo.

With two-year starting quarterback Thairen Sivongsa out with a shoulder injury, and backup Bailey Aleman going three and out in his first series, coach Charlie Roche called on freshman Hayden Chittock to take the reins.

Chittock’s job was made harder by a running game that averaged only three yards a carry. The Eagles couldn’t hold off the Beaver’s defensive line that had 10 tackles for loss and pressured Chittock all game.

Still, he was 13 of 19 passing with an electrifying 66-yard connection to speedster D’Angelo Biggs who danced down the East sideline for a TD. Chittock also scored a rushing touchdown on a 16-yard scramble trying to evade one of the Beavers five 300-pound linemen.

Chittock started the season listed as a defensive back after playing both quarterback and cornerback at Lassen High School. Slender for a community college signal-caller at 5’9” and 175 pounds, Chittock played well under pressure.

The Eagles ran more plays than American River, 63 to 59, with the difference being that the Beavers averaged 6.5 yards gained per play while the Eagles netted only 4.

American River took a quick early lead on an 82-yard punt return just a minute and a half into the game. Eagle Antonio Thompson then stopped one American River drive with an interception.

After a Tristan Lewis punt was downed at the Beaver 2-yard line, the Eagles stuffed American River, making them punt from deep in the end zone and starting the Eagle drive from the AR 35-yard line.

At third and seven from the Beaver 16-yard line, Chittock ran from one side of the backfield to the other getting away from blitzing Beavers, before turning upfield and juking his way to the end zone.

American River then salted away the game with three straight touchdowns, including a 42-yard run and a 40-yard pass play.

Chittock pulled another rabbit out of his hat in the 4th quarter when at third and five on his own 35-yard line, he passed to D’Angelo Biggs for a 66-yard touchdown.

Thomas Little gained 61 yards on 17 carries for the Eagles. Biggs, with four catches for 77 yards, and Ted Wickman, seven receptions for 73 yards, led the receiving corps.

Wayne Parrish made four tackles, Dustin Long and Carter Dennis each had 2 tackles and a tackle-for-loss. Daniel Ernest had a sack for a nine-yard loss.

Tristan Lewis punted inside the 20 twice and boomed three kickoffs 185 yards for a 62-yard average.

The Eagles travel to Oroville this Saturday to face 4-2 Butte College in an afternoon game.