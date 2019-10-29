The Etna Lady Lions earned the No. 3 seed in the Northern Section D5 playoffs. EHS will face No. 6 seed Durham Tuesday night. The game begins at 6 p.m.

The Etna Lady Lions varsity volleyball team concluded another memorable regular season by finishing 10-0 in league play for three straight years.

EHS easily downed Trinity at home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Weed on the road Thursday to finish Shasta Cascade League with another league title.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has done so far this season,” head coach Christa Fournier said.

On Friday, it was announced that the Lady Lions earned the No. 3 seed in the Northern Section D5 playoffs. EHS will face No. 6 seed Durham Tuesday night. The game begins at 6 p.m.

Heading into the game, Etna was 23-7 overall, while Durham was 16-12 overall. While Fournier had hoped the Lady Lions would earn the No. 2 seed, she said she was ok with the No. 3 seed and believes her team certainly has the talent to do well in the playoffs this season. Last year, Etna lost in the semifinals to the eventual champion, Quincy. “We’re focused on what we need to do,” she said, and added the team is determined to make it to the D5 title game this season.

If Etna wins on Tuesday, the Lady Lions would face the winner between No. 2 seed Los Molinos and No. 7 seed Modoc in a semifinal match. Originally scheduled for Thursday, Fournier said the game will be played next Tuesday. If Los Molinos wins, Etna will be on the road. If Modoc earns the upset, the Lady Lions will have another home playoff game.

Against Trinity at home, Etna won 25-22, 7-25, 12-25. Vienna Tang and Julia Delon each finished with eight kills apiece for the Lady Lions. Cleo Smith had five kills. Halliday Hubbard finished with seven aces and 19 assists, Sadie Hogun had 18 serve receives. At Weed on Thursday, Etna won 25-14, 25-14, 25-5. Smith had 11 kills, Hubbard finished with 21 assists and seven aces. Tang had four kills and six aces, Delon had seven kills, Hogun finished with nine digs and four aces. Emma Watton had six aces for EHS.