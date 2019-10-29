A lot of weekend golfers have really really fast arms on the back swing and fast arms on the follow through when attempting to hit the little white golf ball. What often happens is the golf ball is all over the golf course except in the fairway.

Over the years of teaching this wonderful game of golf I have learned so many things to help people play better. There are a few major flaws I see golfers do. One flaw is tempo of the golf swing, which means the tempo of the arms as we swing the golf club back and through. When you watch the PGA Tour players on TV, the one consistent thing I see over and over is slower arm speed on the back swing and follow through, but they hit the golf ball a long way.

A lot of weekend golfers have really really fast arms on the back swing and fast arms on the follow through when attempting to hit the little white golf ball. What often happens is the golf ball is all over the golf course except in the fairway.

Here is a great drill you can practice at home in the back yard, the driving range or on the golf course during your round. I call it the Grandfather Clock drill.

Get your driver and imagine a big grandfather clock against the wall. With your hands relaxed, swing the club back and forth continuously in rhythm with the clock, not too fast and not too slow. Continue until you feel a rhythmic pattern. About a minute of this drill is equal to hitting 30 balls on the range. After using your driver, shift to a heavier club like your five iron using the same drill to develop a better tempo. The end result is you will have better consistency for better quality shots.



Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach Calif. and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Course. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and also nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.