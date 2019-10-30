"I was really proud of them," sixth year head JV coach Melanie Mendenhall said. "It was an honor to coach this group of girls and watch them develop as players."

The Etna Lady Lions junior varsity volleyball team ended the 2019 season with a perfect 10-0 record in Shasta Cascade League play last week.

Etna downed Trinity at home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and defeated Weed on the road Thursday to finish the year 23-2-2 overall and 10-0 in the SCL.

It was the first time in at least eight years the Lady Lions JV volleyball squad went undefeated in the SCL and won league outright, Coach Mendenhall said. In her time coaching the squad, the Lady Lions have earned a co-share of the SCL title a few times. Mendenhall said she was impressed with the way the team worked together and "became a family."

One of the highlights this year, she said, was when the Lady Lions won at Fall River in a JV contest for the first time that Mendenhall has been coaching the squad.

Also, the Etna JV team lost only a single set in SCL play all season. And, both the JV and varsity team ended the season a perfect 10-0 in the SCL, as both earned league titles.

Against Trinity last Tuesday, EHS won 25-21, 25-15. Grace Hubbard had five kills and a block, Kylie Daws finished with four aces, two kills, seven digs, and seven assists.

Olivia Grassman had three kills, as did Mae Thackeray, Abagail Smith had two kills, a ace, and six digs. Lily Finley finished with eight digs.

Against Weed on Thursday, Etna won handily 25-6, 25-8. Grassman and Thackeray each finished with four kills apiece, while Ella Girven had three kills. Kalani Bennett had eight aces, while Daws had two aces and five digs. Hubbard finished with three blocks.