The College of the Siskiyous Eagles men’s soccer team won its second game of the year, getting out to a 2-0 lead and holding on for the 2-1 win at Lassen College in Susanville on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Elhadji Wade has been making strong runs down the right side all season with quickness and clever ball-handling. He scored both Eagle goals and leads the team with six on the year.

In the absence of top-scorers Diego Sanchez and Ernesto Futigami, Wade has stepped up and scored half the team’s 12 goals.

The COS defense held the Cougars to only 6 shots on goal, and goalkeeper Cesar Toledo stopped all but one as the Eagles got their first Golden Valley Conference win.

The COS women’s squad did not play last week. COS hosted Lake Tahoe at home on Tuesday. The Eagle men lost 3-1, while the women's squad fell 16-0. The Eagles face Feather River at home on Friday and then play at the College of the Redwoods next Tuesday