The College of the Siskiyous suffered another brutal loss at Butte College on Saturday, dropping a 64-14 decision to the Roadrunners. The Eagles fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter before a 60-yard pass from QB Hayden Chittock to speedster D’Angelo Biggs got them back in the game.

Alas, Butte scored 7 times to race out to a 54-7 lead before the Eagles put up points again. Butte never had to punt and racked up 707 yards of offense.

The Roadrunners had 356 passing yards and 351 rushing yards but scored 7 of their 8 touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles got their second TD at the start of the fourth quarter, going 55 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a 30-yard strike from Chittock to Biggs.

D’Angelo caught 4 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns. He leads the team with 5 TDs and is the only wide receiver to score.

Hayden Chittock completed 6 of 11 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Zakayas Dennis-Lee led Eagle rushers with 61 yards on 14 carries.

Christian Dowdell had a 43-yard kick return and gained 90 yards on 4 returns.

You can round up the usual suspects when it comes to tackles as defensive back Finn Reeves led the Eagles with 11 including 1 tackle for loss while Nicolas Koppy had 8 tackles. Both will get all-conference consideration.

The Eagles have lost to 5 teams that are ranked in the top 15 in California in the latest coaches poll, and before the season is over will play 2 more currently in the top 20.

There may be some relief in the Eagle’s future. They made the state playoffs in 2017 with an 8-2 record and a second place finish to another playoff-bound team, American River, and were rewarded by having perennial powerhouses San Mateo and Fresno City added to their schedule.

The community college bureaucrats may issue the Eagles a more equitable schedule in the near future after their losing season.

Meanwhile, Siskiyous hosts a resurgent Shasta College team that is 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Herschel Meredith Stadium. The game begins at 1 p.m.