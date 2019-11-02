If there was any doubt left about the strength of the Burros singles, the Mojave River League Final results should easily squash that.

The Lady Burros traveled to Oak Hills to compete in the MRL CIF Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, where each team was allowed to enter three singles players and three doubles teams.

All three of the Burros singles players were seeded in the top three due to their regular-season records, and they proved that they deserved that honor.

Brittany Jacobs won her first-round match against Sheily Torres from Hesperia 8-1. Her next opponent was Raelynn Bosewell, from Sultana, and Jacobs beat her 8-4, which allowed her to move on to the semi-finals.

Toni Cooper beat Natalie Hartman, from Oak Hills, 8-3 in the first round. In the second round, Cooper defeated Emily Jauregui, from Oak Hills, 8-6 putting her in the semi-finals against teammate Brittany Jacobs.

The semi-finals were played with two regular sets followed with a 10 point tie-breaker if the players split sets.

Jacobs prevailed in the semi-final match beating Cooper in two sets 6-1 and 6-3. This put Jacobs in the finals and put Cooper in a match for third place.

On the other half of the draw, Hannah Ostermann beat her first-round opponent Amerie Escoto, from Apple Valley, 8-0. She also beat Ivy Ngo, from Sultana, 8-0 in the second round, putting her in the semi-finals against Emily Staley, from Apple Valley.

She prevailed over Staley in two sets by the scores of 6-3 and 6-3. This put her in the finals against her teammate Jacobs.

The final was a long exhausting contest that wasn’t finished until well after sundown, according to assistant coach Tim Higgins.

Jacobs took the first set 6-3. But Ostermann came back and evened up the match with a 6-4 victory. That put them in a 10-point tie-breaker that would decide the winner. Jacobs prevailed in the tie-breaker 10-5 giving her the championship.

Cooper beat Staley in the match for third place with a two-set 6-1 and 6-2 victory, giving Burroughs a sweep of first, second and third place in the singles portion of the tournament.

In the Doubles Tournament, Burroughs only entered two teams due to an injury to one of the doubles players on the third team. Andrea Murphree and Christina Southwick defeated wildcard winners Andrea Garibay and Kylee Rodriguez, from Apple Valley, 8-3.

In the second round, they lost to Navjot Brar and Kalena Yanez from Oak Hills 8-4.

Kim Wallace and Alyssa Workman lost their first-round match against Brar and Yanez from Oak Hills 8-4.

Brittany Jacobs and Hannah Ostermann will participate in the CIF Southern Section Individual Singles Tournament which starts on Nov. 25.

Jacobs will be the No. 1 player from the Mojave River League and Ostermann will be the No. 2 player. Toni Cooper will be the alternate and will participate in the tournament if either Jacobs or Ostermann are unable to play