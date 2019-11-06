Mount Shasta High School’s soccer team lost its first game of the year to fellow Siskiyou County squad Tulelake 3-2 in a marathon, four overtime Fall Soccer League Championship match Saturday at Shastice Park that was still tied after 110 minutes of play. The Bears lost in the shootout 4-2.

The Bears got the lead when Will Winters booted one in from eight yards out on the right wing 11 minutes into the game to give them a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Tulelake, the No. 2 seed, scored at 44:00 to tie the match and thought it had taken the lead a few minutes later, but the referee waved off the goal due to a Honker offside.

Tulelake did take the lead at the 56 minute mark, but the Bears tied it back up when Nathaniel Bekaert scored his team-leading 17th goal five minutes later to tie the score at 2-2.

It would remain tied through the final 20 minutes of regular time and 30 minutes of extra time, with two 10-minute and two 5-minute periods.

Each team had chances to break the tie. The Bears had shots bouncing off goalposts or skimming just wide.

Corey Slabaugh made some big saves in goal. He’d only had to make about three saves a game during Mount Shasta’s 10-game winning streak, but was peppered with shots in the championship and saved most of them.

For much of the season the Bears have been able to cut off opponent’s attacks at mid-field with tight checking and superior speed, but Tulelake was able to keep the time of possession about even.

As tough as the loss was, this squad loses only three players to graduation and brings back its top five scorers. It can look ahead to strong teams for years.

Thursday game

In the semifinal contest on Thursday in Mount Shasta, the Bears defeated No. 4 seed Butte CORE of Chico 4-0.

The Bears scored two goals in each half and kept a disciplined Lynx team on defense most of the game.

Winters got the Bears an early lead when he split Butte defenders and blasted a shot from 16 yards into the net for his eleventh goal of the year.

Ian Anderson upped the Bear lead to 2-0 with a score at 25:45, and they took that lead into halftime.

Kekai Ferguson has been a force on the left side all season, controlling the ball, distributing it to Bear strikers, and playing stiff defense. He got free on a breakaway and kicked the ball into the far side of the net for a more comfortable 3-0 lead at 57:00 of the second half.

Bekaert got the final goal at 74:00 with a clever hesitation move that got him past two Butte defenders for a quick shot into the near corner from five yards out.

Slabaugh didn’t have a lot of action in the net but had to leap high for a Lynx shot that landed on the back of the net and had CORE Butte celebrating the goal that wasn’t. It was their only good scoring chance of the game.

After the Halloween day game, Bear coach Brad Robinson told his team “don’t load up on candy tonight.”

Tuesday game

Mount Shasta opened the playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 29 with a a convincing 4-0 win over No. 8 seed Paradise Adventist Academy at Shastice Park.

The Paradise school is boys-only and has an exemption from the coed requirement that each team must have two girls on the field at all times. Teams competing with Paradise are allowed to play with an all-male squad.

Coach Robinson chose to continue to play two girls and the squad’s female contingent did the school proud in a win that saw a stiff Bear defense allow only two shots on goal.

Ajha Dennis-Florence was a big part of that defense, patrolling the right wing and frequently dribbling past her defender to start runs down her side of the field and getting deep into Paradise territory before feeding a Bear striker.

A goalie loves a good defense and Slabaugh benefited from it to get his fifth shutout of the year while

having to make only 1 save. Paradise didn’t get a shot on goal until the waning minutes of the first half, and that was a free kick from 25 yards out that went high and wide.

Asher Aguirre knocked in his second goal of the year just three minutes into the game with a blast from the left side just outside the box to give the Bears a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Bekaert scored twice in the half, with one score coming just seconds before the half ended, to give the Bears a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

Paradise’s goalie made some good saves in the second half as the Bears peppered him with 24 shots or the score would have been higher.

Landon Turner wrapped up the scoring with his seventh goal of the year five minutes into the second half.