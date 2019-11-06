The Mount Shasta High School boys basketball team is holding a take out dinner fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Meals include tri tip, beans, caesar salad, bread and homemade cream puffs by Michelle Stock.

Meals are $25 each (feeds one adult) and there is a pick up or deliver option (in Mount Shasta only) Pick up will be at 201 Pine Ridge Ave. between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Deliveries will begin at 4 p.m.

To order, call Kainoa Ferguson at (530) 859-1542 or contact a Bear basketball player.



