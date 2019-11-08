With Weed down 8-0 to start the third quarter versus Fall River, the Cougars went to work, as they scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception, as quarterback Kobe Chanthavisouk found Tommy Pineda for the TD.

The Weed Cougars junior varsity football team came back from a 8-0 halftime deficit to down the Fall River Bulldogs 15-8 at home on Friday, Nov. 1.

“It was definitely a nice effort by us,” said Brandon Cordes, an assistant coach with the Cougars football program.

The win – the squad's second straight – improved the JV Cougars to 3-3 for the year.

Due to not having enough players because of injuries, the Weed varsity squad lost by forfeit to Fall River. The varsity team will forfeit their final game of the year this Friday at Biggs. The Cougar JV squad will travel up to Biggs. Friday night, with Weed down 8-0 to start the third quarter versus Fall River, the Cougars went to work, as they scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception, as quarterback Kobe Chanthavisouk found Tommy Pineda for the TD.

On the extra point attempt, Weed ran a fake, as Chanthavisouk threw to Yur Sire Sanders for a 2-point conversion to tie the game up at 8-8.

The Cougars scored again in the fourth quarter on a run of 15 yards by Chanthavisouk, as the extra point attempt by Pineda was true to give WHS the 15-8 advantage

Fall River did not go down without a fight and got to the 3-yard-line of Weed, looking to tie the game up. Cougar Antonio Sanders tipped the ball and was able to grab it to give Weed the ball back.

With under two minutes left in the fourth, Fall River was again in Cougar territory at around the 25-yard line when Brandon Cordes Jr. picked off a pass to help seal the win.

“The defense played lights out,” Coach Cordes said.