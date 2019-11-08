Under a crescent moon and Friday night lights, Mount Shasta High School cheerleader Chelsea Woods is lifted into the air by Jenna Gigliotti, Laurel Hight and Adriana Lujan, as Cami Sneed spots. The Bears cheer squad was rooting on the Mount Shasta High football team as they faced Hamilton on the road on Friday, Nov. 1. Today, Mount Shasta ends the regular season at Trinity High in Weaverville. The junior varsity contest is at 5:30 p.m., while the varsity game has a 7:30 p.m. start. Photo by Skye Kinkade