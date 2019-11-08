Burros XC takes second place overall; continues to show improvement before CIF

The Burroughs High School cross country teams competed in the final Mojave River League Cluster on Wednesday, with both the varsity boys and girls teams finishing in second overall.

“Everything we worked on came to fruition yesterday. It all came together and worked out perfectly,” said head coach Anthony Barnes.

Bryce Hill finished in first for the Burros with a time of 15:38, finally defeating Serrano’s Ian Crocker (15:52). Crocker had finished in first place in each of the Cluster meets up until this point, with Hill finishing behind him in second place in each meet.

“Honestly it was so exciting, but on top of that, there was a sigh of relief. We were like ‘finally’. Even other coaches said, 'oh my God, he did it,'” Barnes said.

“You could feel it and you could see it. With a half-mile to go, he went for it. You could see every stride getting closer and closer. With a half-mile [Bryce] cut it to 40 meters, and then after the baseball field and a small surge, Bryce was 40 meters ahead of him.”

Ian has been undefeated in the MRL for over two years. He is the defending league champion.

Michael Hoyer finished in third with a time of 16:32, while Ben Washburn finished in fourth with a time of 16:34.

Barnes also commended Hoyer and Washburn for finishing in third and fourth saying, “It was neat because they were bouncing around from third and fourth to sixth and seventh, and even in the last half of the race there were people right there trying to catch them. But they did it.”

Derek Kallberg finished in 17th, while Caden Goeppinger finished in 18th with times of 17:37 and 17:42, respectively.

Isaac Rogers finished next for the Burros in 22nd place with a time of 18:01, while Michael Dillon finished in 28th with a time of 18:42.

On the girls side, Madeline Acosta finished in fourth place overall with a time of 19:23, continuing to close the gap between herself and the top three Serrano runners. She defeated a fourth Serrano athlete by one second but was six seconds behind the runner who finished in third.

“You could tell [Madeline] wasn’t concerned with anyone catching her. She was in her zone. To do that against arguably the best runners in the state is just, it was awesome,” Barnes said.

Alana Nagy finished in 10th place with a time of 20:36 with Kylie Bird finishing in 11th with a time of 20:37.

Lydia Washburn finished in 17th and Leah Tomlinson finished in 20th with times of 21:54 and 22:18, respectively.

Joemy Baltierrez finished in 24th with a time of 22:47. Elliotte Abernathy finished in 34th 23:47.

The Burroughs High School cross country team will compete in the CIF Prelims in Riverside on Nov. 15, with the finals happening the following week on Nov. 23.

Barnes expects both teams to perform well, with hopes of multiple athletes making State.