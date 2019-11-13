Siskiyous found the basket on 32 percent of their field goal attempts and shot 28 percent from three-point range.

The College of the Siskiyou Eagles men's basketball team dropped two games at the American River Crossover Tourney. They lost to De Anza College 65-47 on Thursday while having their worst shooting night of the year while DeAnza hit 50 percent of their field goal tries.

Siskiyous found the basket on 32 percent of their field goal attempts and shot 28 percent from three-point range.

Team scoring leader Dwayne McClendon had 10 points on four for 13 shooting. He grabbed six rebounds and made three steals. Montel Willis led the Eagles with 18 points but was five for 12 shooting field goals. Willis had three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Former Mount Shasta High School Bear Kody Bauman was the only Siskiyou player who had his shooting eye. He hit three three-pointers in four attempts and was four for eight from the floor to register 15 points. He also pulled down seven boards and had three steals.

The Eagles dropped the Friday game to American River 65-47 to fall to 2-3 for the season.

Local fans will get their first look at the team when they return home Wednesday to face the Simpson College junior varsity squad at 6 p.m. in Weed.

Eagle women’s basketball had a week off. They play at Skyline College on Friday.