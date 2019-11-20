Dwayne McClendon scored 12 points and former Mount Shasta High School Bear Jett Snure 10 as the Eagles roared out to a 44-19 halftime lead.

The College of the Siskiyous Eagles men’s basketball team got a nourishing win Wednesday, Nov. 13 at home with their 87-56 rout of the Simpson College junior varsity squad.

After a promising 2-1 start at the Las Positas Classic tourney, they lost two games at the American River Crossover. But the win over Simpson was more than just a confidence-booster, it also allowed COS coach Kyle Heath a chance to give his bench players a long look in the second half.

Dwayne McClendon scored 12 points and former Mount Shasta High School Bear Jett Snure 10 as the Eagles roared out to a 44-19 halftime lead.

For leading-scorer McClendon, who’s averaging 19 points per game, it was more of the same, but for Snure, it was a breakout performance.

Playing limited minutes in the first half, Snure was 5 for 7 shooting, scoring 10 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and blocking 2 shots. Most of his points came from putbacks of offensive rebounds he’d pulled down.

Thirteen Eagles put up points in the game with the reserves outscoring the Red Hawks in the second half. Aussie Jake Psaila impressed with four steals that led to a couple of easy breakaway layups. He added five assists.

McClendon led the Eagles with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Montel Willis scored an efficient 11 points on four for five shooting. Nine Eagles scored six or more points.

Former Bear Kody Bauman had six points including a putback dunk. Weed’s Harley Williams made the most of his floor time with three points and two boards.

The 3-3 Eagles will face Cabrillo College on Thursday at the Shasta College Invitational, then play Friday and Saturday against teams to be determined by early round results.