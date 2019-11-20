“The girls impressed everybody,” EHS head XC coach Scott Forrester said. “I can't tell you how proud I am of these girls and the way they competed.”

hen the Etna High School girls started the cross country season the end of August they were racing as individuals. Due to recent developments that gave them enough runners to race as a team, and a group of six girls determined to compete at the highest levels possible, these Lady Lions have made school history.

Thursday at the Northern Section XC Championships at West Valley High School in Cottonwood, EHS placed first in Division 5 and sixth overall. By taking first in D5, the Etna girls earned a berth in the CIF State XC Championships for the first time in school history. State takes pace on Nov. 30 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

“The girls impressed everybody,” EHS head XC coach Scott Forrester said. “I can't tell you how proud I am of these girls and the way they competed.”

After all, he said, the girls were competing against schools with much larger student populations. Etna has about 180 students compared to more than 400 students at Winters High, the second place finisher in D5 or 230 at Modoc High School, which placed third in D5.

Etna had three runners: Jenna Justice, 20th; Elisabeth Yokel, 34th; and Sami Downey, 35th; placed in the top 35 overall out of 124 runners. Justice, Yokel and Downey were second, third and fourth overall out of 48 runners in D5. On Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Shasta Cascade League Championships at West Valley, EHS finished in the top spot for the girls title.

This was the first race of the season EHS had enough runners competing to qualify as a team. A school needs at least five runners to qualify as a team; Etna now runs with six girls.

Although most of the season there were only three or four runners, things changed when two members of the Lady Lions volleyball team, Downey and Brooke Smiley, who have competed in track for EHS, heard the XC team needed more runners and wanted to help. They asked EHS head volleyball coach Christa Fournier for the OK. She approved the girls competing in two sports in the fall, and Downey and Smiley competed in three XC races before the SCL Championships. While racing conditions were warm, dry and dusty at West Valley on Thursday, with plenty of dust getting into the competitors eyes and face, Forrester said his team did not let the conditions deter them. “They were focused,” he said.

A key, he said, is the way this group has the ability to push themselves, no matter the conditions or how tired they may be.

“They were able to push themselves, even if they were in pain to reach their goals and help the team,” he said.

Forrester said that the key to the team’s strong performance was that the team “stuck to their game plan.” The plan was for the girls to pace themselves, run smart, and try to have as many EHS runners as possible place high overall in D5. He said it was big to have Yokel and Downey place 34th and 35th overall, and 3rd and 4th overall in D5, only a few seconds apart.

Justice, who has had a strong freshman season, placed 20th overall and third in D5 with a time of 21:35.88. She has placed first in four races this season. Yokel, a fellow freshman, ran a 22:30.89, while Downey, a junior, ran a 22:33.12. Senior Aurora Boudro was 12th in D5 and 56th overall, while Smiley, a senior was 16th in D5 and 68th overall. Freshman Geneva Boudro was 22nd in D5 and 75th overall.

Forrester said he is lucky as a coach to have a group of runners with a huge drive to succeed that push themselves and work hard.

“I just provided the workouts. They were the ones that put out the effort,” he said. “I'm quite fortunate to have runners that work hard and meet the challenge.”

Coach Forrester said the girls are quite excited to be heading for state down in Fresno and are focused to run well against the best teams and runners in the state of California.

“We’re going down to be competitive,” he said. “We’re going to run hard, and try to get PR times.”

He thanked the community of Scott Valley for being so supportive of the team this season and all the kind words he has heard about the team making State and winning section and league this season.

“We thank the community for their support and enthusiasm,” Forrester said.

In the varsity boys division at sections on Thursday, junior Frank Brownwell of EHS was 29th overall in D5 and 98th overall with a time of 20:09.93, while fellow junior teammate Tiller Eaton ran a 20:16.06 to place 30th in D5 and 100th overall.