Seniors Jade Wilder and Elijah Higelin, and junior Ceiba Cummings will now compete in Division 4 at the CIF State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Three Yreka Miners cross country runners earned berths to State on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Northern Section Championships.

“I was happy to see that all our athletes finished the races by giving a full and true effort,” longtime YHS head XC coach Pam Borg said.

At the NSCIF Championships, held at West Valley High School in Cottonwood, the YHS varsity boys placed third overall in Division 4 and sixth overall. Only the top two teams in D4 move on to State.

“We knew what we had to do in the varsity boys race and we just got beat,” Borg said. “That happens in sport and I’d rather lose knowing we made those teams have to run their best, then to have given a poor performance and give it away. So, I’m super proud of them.”

The YHS junior varsity boys placed second overall in the JV/open race, with larger division school Chico placing first.

“I’m super thrilled they placed second against larger schools like Chico, Pleasant Valley, and Foothill,” Borg said. “Our future looks strong as we had three freshman running in the varsity race and lots of talented freshmen, sophomores, and juniors doing well in the open race. It’s been since 2008, that I’ve had a group of young men this talented as freshman. That 2008 group turned out to win the 2011 State Championships.”

Coach Borg said that the four freshman runners, Victor Lujan, Ko Sekiguchi, Tyler Faultner, and Isaiah Metcalfe “have a bright future in cross country if they so desire to work even harder over the next few years.”

Three of the freshman runners, Lujan, Sekguchi and Faulter competed in the varsity race, with Lujan placing 40th and Sekiguchi 48th. In the varsity boys race, Wilder finished 25th out of 151 runners with a time of 17:43.76. Higelin was right behind at 17:44. 04 to come in 26th. In the varsity girls race, Cummings ran a 22:01.09 to place 27th out of 124 runners. Borg said Cummings made it a goal for herself this year to earn a berth at State. She worked hard all summer and throughout the season, with that goal in mind,” Borg said. “In that process she discovered her strengths and received All-league status and a trip to race at the State Championships.” She added that Wilder and Higelin also set making State “a goal for the season, and they too stayed focused and worked hard to achieve this honor. It will be a fun experience for all of them.

Borg thanked the local community, businesses, family and friends for all the support they have given the YHS XC program.

“You are making a positive difference in their lives that will last a lifetime,” she said.Complete results of the NSCIF XC Championships can be found at https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/158791/results