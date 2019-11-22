Sisson will be at the Scott Valley Jr. High Tournament in Fort Jones this Friday and Saturday. Their first game is Friday, Nov. 22 at noon against Montague.

Sisson eighth grader Sophia Wolmar, photo one, plays defense during an A Division game against the Scott Valley Panthers Saturday afternoon during the 20th annual Cubco Tournament. Seventh grader Jaycee Johnson, photo two, makes a shot for the Sisson Cubs Saturday afternoon during a game against Scott Valley at the Girls Basketball Cubco Tournament. The Grenada Elementary School Wildcats took first place in the B Division at the tourney. Happy Valley won the A Division. Other local schools that competed included the Montague Trojans, the Jackson Street Rams and the Scott Valley Panthers. Sisson will be at the Scott Valley Jr. High Tournament in Fort Jones this Friday and Saturday. Their first game is Friday, Nov. 22 at noon against Montague.

