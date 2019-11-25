The College of the Siskiyous women’s basketball team dropped two out of three games at the Skyline Tournament last weekend.

They lost to host Skyline College 81-60 on Friday, Nov. 15, and were beaten on Saturday, Nov. 16 by Mission College 74-64 in overtime. The Eagles had defeated Mission 85-72 two weeks earlier.

The Eagles beat Merritt College 78-64 on Sunday, Nov. 17. Due to the vagaries of tournament play, COS faced a Merritt team that they’ll play again in a Dec. 7 contest at Butte College in a “crossover” tourney that will see some Golden Valley Conference squads facing teams in the Bay Valley League.

COS faced Solano at home on Tuesday and lost 89-73 to drop to 3-3 overall. The Eagle women don’t play again until Dec. 5 when they take on Contra Costa College at Butte College. And they don’t have another home game until Jan. 15.