Cerro Coso basketball extended its winning streak to five games on Saturday after winning back-to-back games at the Bakersfield Extravaganza Tournament this weekend.

On Friday night, the Coyotes (5-1) took on Napa Valley (0-4), defeating them 84-67.

Coso had an eight-point lead heading into the second half, scoring 41 in the first half. The Coyotes outscored Napa Valley again in the second half, scoring 43 to Napa’s 34.

Haven Ousley led the team, scoring 19 points. He nailed three three-pointers on the night, tying with Jonathan Foster. Foster had the second-most amount of points on the team at 14, tied with Alex Dieudonne and Tommie Flanagan.

The Coyotes then defeated Cuesta (2-4) 91-60 on Saturday night.

Coso put up 49 points in the first half, dominating over Cuesta's 28 points scored. The Coyotes put up another 42 in the second half, while Cuesta scored 32.

Jordan Pumphrey led the team in points at 25, nailing six three-pointers on top of eight from inside the arc.

Isiah Thomas had the second-most points for the Coyotes at 15, scoring three threes.

The Cerro Coso basketball team plays again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 against West Hills Coalinga on the road at 5 p.m.