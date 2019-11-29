The Lady Lions earned a team berth to State by placing first overall in Division 5 and 6th overall at the Northern Section Championships at West Valley High School on Nov. 14.

“It's magical,” said freshman XC runner Jenna Justice. “It's a once in a lifetime experience for sure.”

The six members of the Etna High girls cross country team are proud and excited to be the first girls XC squad at the school to earn a berth in the CIF State Cross Country Championships.

The Lady Lions earned a team berth to State by placing first overall in Division 5 and 6th overall at the Northern Section Championships at West Valley High School on Nov. 14.

“It’s magical,” said freshman XC runner Jenna Justice. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience for sure.”

On Thursday at practice, the girls laughed and joked around with one another at the track shortly before practice, enjoying each other's company. State will take place this Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

“It’s just a lot of fun to be with this group,” junior Sami Downey said. Downey, who joined the team mid season, said that the group has been welcoming and said she can't wait to experience State with them.

Freshman Elisabeth Yokel said that it has been amazing to be part of the team this year and to head to State. She said at Sections, while the squad knew they had done well, the team did not know they had taken first in D5 and earned a State berth until they were walking across the field and heard on the loudspeaker they had taken first in D5. “When we found out, we were so excited that we were all jumping up and down,” she said. Head cross country coach Scott Forrester has been impressed with the focus of this squad this year to achieve their goals, but also understanding the importance of enjoying the moment.

“It;s just a great group of girls to work with,” Coach Forrester said “I’m excited to see what they can do at State.” Forrester said the competition well be tough at State with some of the best runners form California and the nation taking part. He believes the Lions have the talent to earn at least a top 15 team finish and to have a number of runners place in the top 100 out of more than 200 runners expected to take part in the D5 race.

“I think they have the ability to do quite well at State,” he said

When the girls asked the squads goal for State, Justice was quick to quip “To not place last,’ which got laughs from her teammates., who all agreed that Jenna is without the team members that likes to joke and keep things fun and lively on the team.

This group said they are savoring the experience and not taking it for granted. After all, when the season started their were only four girls on the team, with the squad having no expectations they would add two more team members and earn a State berth. The final two members, Downey and senior Brooke Smiley joined the squad a little more than the halfway point. The two girls, key members of the Lady Lions volleyball team, which made it to the section title game this fall, heard coach Forester was looking for girls to run to get at least five girl runners so Etna could qualify as a team. Smiley, who has run track at EHS, liked the challenge of parenting in two sports and thought it sounded “fun” and decided to try her hand at XC. Downey joined as well a short time later to give the XC squad six girls, as the Lady Lions won the Shasta Cascade League title. Senior Aurora Boudro said it means a lot for her to be part of such a memorable season in her final year running XC at EHS. She recalled that in her first two years there were only to girls, finding herself at ran cross country. She said it special to have a team form this year and to have a group that works well together and are determined to go out , work hard and have fun. Her sister Geneva Boudro, a freshman, is also a member of the team.

“This has definitely been a special experience to be able to be able to run with this group,” she said.