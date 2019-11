Sisson's B Girls Basketball team took second place in last weekend's Fort Jones Lions Club Scott Valley Jr. High Girls Invitational after falling in the championship to Fall River. The Bulldogs also took first place in the A Division. Pictured are Jaycee Johnson, Cali Pritchard, Jenna Lee, Etta Lovrak, Ellery DeArton, Violet Kinkade, Violet Jefferey, Claudia Rubio, Jessa Walker and Cali Jewell.