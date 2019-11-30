The Burroughs High School boys’ soccer team defeated Mammoth 4-1 on Monday afternoon, marking the team’s second win of the season.

“It was a great showing and another solid win on a really cold day up in the mountains,” said head coach Scott Craft.

Miguel Romera scored two of the teams' goals, with Alex Ponce and Isael Jaimes scoring one apiece. Each goal was scored in the first half of the game.

“Our boys have been tenacious getting up and getting the first touch, especially on scoring opportunities,” Craft said.

Craft said that the two of the four goals scored came off of crosses, noting that “[their] finishing out of the air has been really impressive.”

The only goal that the Burros let in came in the second half after the ball slipped through the hands of the Burros keeper, something Craft said was his only mistake of the entire game.

“We altered our game plan a little in the second half to work more on connecting passes, as well as working in other personnel, and I felt it was very successful in our controlling the game. The entire midfield played the type of soccer that we’ve been working for, winning the ball and fighting for every possession and we continue to improve every day,” Craft said.

Morgan Vargas led the way on defense, Craft said, “he’s making great decisions and playing really good soccer right now.”

The Burroughs High School boys' soccer team competes again against the Academy for Academic Excellence in a tournament on Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.