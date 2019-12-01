A total of nine College of the Siskiyous Eagles football players earned National - Norcal Conference honors for the 2019 season.

While the team struggled this year and went 0-10, there were certainly players that soared to memorable seasons for COS.

Sophomore D’Angelo Biggs earned first team All-Conference honors as both a wide receiver and all purpose player. Biggs finished the year with nine receiving touchdowns and 610 yards and averaged 21 yards per catch. He also had 744 kickoff return yards with one touchdown, and averaged 27.6 yards per return. A highlight for Biggs took place on the road on Nov. 9 versus Feather River. He finished with 186 yards on five catchers and had four touchdowns, including two TD grabs of 83 and 57 yards. Biggs also finished the day with 233 kickoff return yard, including a return of 53 yards.

Sophomore offensive linemen Angelo Merigan and Derick Jackson-Hairston came away with first team honors. Freshman defensive back Finn Reeves finished with 48 solo and 71 total tackles, averaging 7.9 tackles per contest to be the lone Eagles freshman to earn a first team nod. Defensive lineman Shun Talmade also earned first team honors.

COS also had four honorable mention selections. All were freshman. They are defensive back Jonathon Bailey and De’Leand Ford, wideout Ted Wickman, and offensive lineman Eyvar Robles.