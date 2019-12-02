“They did great,” head coach Anthony Aldrich said about his wrestlers. “The kids are bonding as a team and are doing well.”

The Yreka Mat Club has been quite busy as of late, taking part in three wrestling events.

The club, based at the Siskiyou Family YMCA in Yreka, has 10 youth wrestlers this year that travel to different tournaments in the region, said head coach Anthony Aldrich.

Kids from throughout Siskiyou County are taking part in the club.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the squad traveled up to the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Central Point, Ore., for the Best of the West Tournament. The large scale events featured more than 750 kids competing from throughout Oregon, Washington and Northern California.

“They did great,” Aldrich said about his wrestlers. “The kids are bonding as a team and are doing well.”

Elijah Allen took first to become a Best of the West Champion in his division. David Nelson placed second in the 125 pound high school division.

Sutter Rizzardo, Warren Miller, Siruis Allen, Isaac Burns, and Blake Hansen placed second in their divisions. Tanner Rizzardo, Logan Scala and Bentley Hansen placed third in their divisions, while Brooks Hansen was fourth.

Last Thursday, four team members went up to wrestle teams from Ashland and Medford at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.

Aldrich said their matches took place before and after Southern Oregon University wrestling meets. Aldrich said

He said the kids were in awe to be wrestling at SOU and were able to meet a number of the college wrestlers,

“They were excited to be wrestling at the university and wrestling under the lights,” Aldrich said.

Last Saturday, the squad traveled to Ashland High School for another tournament.

“The boys did great in Ashland,” Aldrich said.

David Nelson, Sirius Allen, and Sutter Rizzardo placed first, while in his first tournament of the year, Ryden Fisher took second in his division. Tanner Rizzardo, and Blake Hansen also placed second in their divisions. Elijah Allen, Isaac Burns, Logan Scala and Warren Miller earned third place finish.

Coach Aldrich added that Bentley Hansen “wrestled great as well.”