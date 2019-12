The Mount Shasta Bears varsity boys and girls basketball teams are set to compete this week at the Miner Invitational at Yreka High School.

Below is the schedule for both teams.

Girls

Thursday, Dec. 5: Mount Shasta versus Henley, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 6: Mount Shasta versus Yreka, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday game is TBA

Boys

Thursday, Dec. 5: Mount Shasta versus Del Norte 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6: Mount Shasta versus Henley, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Mount Shasta to Yreka, 6 p.m.