Juniors Hannah Brown and Jada Swenson came away with 1st team All--League honors, while junior Breanne Hands was an honorable mention selection.

Three Yreka Lady Miners volleyball players earned Northern Athletic League honors.

Swenson finished the season with 902 assists, which broke a school record. Brown led the squad with 322 kills and 26 blocks. Hands led the Lady Miners in digs with 478, had a 90 percent rate in serve receives, and was tied with Aces with Morgan Andrus with 51.

The Lady Miners had a strong season overall, finishing 31-13 overall and 6-4 in the NAL. This was the first time in 20 years YHS had won 30 games. The Lady Miners downed Orland at home in four sets on Oct. 29 in a Northern Section Division 4 first round playoff contest. Yreka lost to top seed and NAL champ University Prep in three sets in the quarterfinals, on Oct. 31. This included an epic 35-38 third set loss. U-Prep went on to win the D4 section title.

Below is the 2019 Yreka High Volleyball Program Team Awards.

Frosh - Coached by Mary Daniels

‘Live the Banner’ Miner Pride – Lyda Burton

Most Improved – Kylie Bucher

MVP – Jacqueline Bridwell

Junior Varsity - Coached by Alexis Yaple

‘Live the Banner’ Miner Pride – Rylee Apodaca

Most Improved – Kali Moser

MVP – Samantha Freitas

Varsity - Coached by Scott Eastman

‘Live the Banner’ Miner Pride – Dallas Lambert

Most Improved – Taylor Odbert

MVP – Jada Swenson

Scholar Athlete – Kylie Cummings