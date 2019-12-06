The Cerro Coso basketball team extended its winning streak to six games on Wednesday night after defeating West Hills Coalinga 101-59 on the road.

Every Coyote contributed to the win, with each athlete scoring at least once during the matchup.

Coso put up 48 points in the first half, while the Falcons scored 22. The Coyotes finished the second half of the game by scoring an additional 53 points, while West Hills scored 37.

Jonathan Foster led the team with 17 points, while Jordan Pumphrey and Isiah Thomas had the second- and third-most points scored at 15 and 14, respectively.

Foster went 3-4 from behind the arc and 4-8 from inside. Pumphrey went 3-6 from behind the arc, and 5-12 inside.

The Coyotes scored 33.3 percent of three-point shots, and 46.9 percent of two-point shots.

The Cerro Coso basketball team looks to extend its winning streak to seven games on Friday night where they will be taking on Imperial Valley on the road at 5 p.m.

The Coyotes will host their first home game of the season on New Year's Eve against Mt. San Antonio at 2 p.m.