The race almost didn't happen this year after last Tuesday's “bomb cyclone” dumped 18 inches of snow on Mount Shasta and closed Interstate 5 for periods of time.

Thirty intrepid souls ran the sixth annual Reindeer 5K Run in Mount Shasta last Friday morning. Race director Brenda Hall said it may be the last.

Citing increasing difficulty in meeting the city’s Shasta’s requirements for putting on the race, Hall said she’s thinking of letting it go.

Hall had to devise a new course, one avoiding berms and icy roads, and came up with a 3.3 mile route that was mostly wet pavement with a few patches of ice.

Joshua Gherasim of Mount Shasta won the race after trailing early. Gherasim is a firefighter for CAL FIRE and the Mount Shasta Fire Department. He credited his win to women’s race winner Jenelle Walker, who has been his trainer through College of the Siskiyous’ Fire Academy.

Walker ran the race with her dog, Helen, that would have been in the running for the “best dog costume” award had there been one.

A glitch in the timing resulted in no official race times or results. Most runners started their watches and recorded their own times.

The race benefitted the Great Northern Services summer lunch for kids program.