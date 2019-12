The Mt. Shasta Elks held their local Hoop Shoot contest on Saturday, Nov. 23. The winners advance to the district competition which will be held in Redding. Pictured left to right are Jayden Barber (10/11 boys winner), Chuck Rosecrantz (Hoop Shoot chairman), Kelsie Kobseff (10/11 girls winner), Norm Dettman (Past Exalted Ruler), and Kaylie Kobseff (12/13 girls winner).