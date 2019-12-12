The Burroughs High School girls’ soccer team lost to Tehachapi 3-1 at home on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was likely the most composed [we] played and offensively, they did a great job building their attack! Looking forward to the tournament this weekend,” said head coach Kelly Blake.

The Lady Burros put one on the board first after Leah Tomlinson scored one deep outside the box. Tehachapi responded with three goals of their own, earning the win.

The Lady Burros also competed in the Eagle Cup tournament over the weekend, where they went 1-3, picking up a win against Mammoth. The Lady Burros lost to Rosamond, the Palmdale Aerospace Academy and the Academy for Academic Excellence.

“We played a couple of solid teams on Friday and lost both 0-3,” Blake said.

On Saturday, the Lady Burros came back from a 1-0 deficit and ended up taking a 2-1 lead, but lost 3-2 in the end.

For the game against Mammoth, a rematch from break, Izzy Roquemore assisted a goal to Ashley Cervantes and then Roquemore went on to score two more unassisted goals.

“Overall, their communication is improving, their attack is coming together and their defensive decision making is improving. We have had some close games and am looking forward to a successful weekend,” Blake said.

The Burroughs High School girls' soccer team will compete in the Garces tournament on Friday and Saturday.

After the tournament, the Lady Burros will officially start Mojave River League Play, beginning with an away game against Apple Valley on Dec. 18.

The team then takes a break until Jan. 6 where they will continue league play, this time on the road against Adelanto.