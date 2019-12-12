The Burroughs High School girls’ basketball team lost to Tehachapi 48-45 on Tuesday afternoon during the team's first home game of the season.

The Lady Burros stayed close to Tehachapi throughout the game but ultimately lost due to a low scoring second period. The girls scored 13 in the first quarter, five in the second, 11 in the third, and 16 in the fourth.

“That second quarter killed us. They went 13-12-13-10. The free throws also killed us, point-blank. We missed 12 free throws. That’s the game right there. Luckily, they missed a whole lot of free throws as well,” said head coach Laura Larson.

The Lady Burros fought back in the last quarter of the game, outscoring Tehachapi by six, but it was not enough to come back.

“We score a lot better when we are on the press and on the move, that sort of lights our offense. We did press on and off, but their big girl, number 13, that they wanted to go to the whole time, she has been averaging 21 points in the last two games. We kept her to about half of that,” Larson said,

The Burroughs High School girls’ basketball team takes on Barstow tonight on the road at 6 p.m.

“The season is still young. I tell them that hopefully we are learning from it and moving on and it's all for league, and that's all for playoffs. We will watch film tomorrow, so they can see it and so they can learn moving forward,” Larson said.

The Lady Burroughs will start Mojave River League play on Dec. 18 on the road against Apple Valley. They will also compete in the Arvin Tournament over Winter Break, starting on Dec. 18.