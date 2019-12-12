“I thought it was good start,” ninth year head coach Kirk Andrus said. “We have a lot of potential.”

The Mount Shasta Lady Bears varsity girls hoops team opened the season last week at the Miner Invitational in Yreka.

After losing its first two contests, Mount Shasta earned a 50-30 victory Saturday in the seventh place game versus fellow Shasta Cascade League team Modoc.Junior Yuki Cannon had 13 points. She led the team last season with a 12 points per game average,Sophomore Asia Garner was named to the all-offensive team at the tourney, while senior McKenzie Lowry was named to the all-defensive team.“I thought it was good start,” ninth year head coach Kirk Andrus said. “We have a lot of potential.”He said this is a fairly young team, but he likes the potential the team has displayed. They have also had to contend with recently having a number of players that were under the weather.Thursday, the Lady Bears opened the season and tourney play with a 59-31 loss to Henley. Friday, Mount Shasta faced Yreka. The Bears led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-19 at the half.Yreka mounted a comeback and the Lady Bears fell 47-38.Andrus said that sophomore point guard Asia Hendrix played well and well be a key factor in the team’s success this season He said he believes that the team should be competitive this year in the always tough Shasta Cascade League.Andrus said this has been a great group of players to coach. “These players are tremendous human beings and work very hard,” he said.The Lady Bears junior varsity team opened the year last week with a loss last Tuesday to Enterprise and will take part in a three day tourney in Etna starting Thursday.This week, Mount Shasta hosted Corning Tuesday night. The varsity squad lost 49-39. Starting Thursday, the varsity Lady Bears will host the three day 50th Annual Mt. Shasta Holiday Tourney. Mount Shasta faces American Christian at 5:30 p.m.