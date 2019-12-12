The Cougars will play in the 50th annual Mount Shasta Holiday Tournament beginning with a game against Reno, Nevada on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then play Friday and Saturday games against opponents to be determined by Thursday results.

The Weed Cougars varsity boys basketball team is off to their best start in years after winning the Block F tournament and raising their record to 4-0.

Even sweeter, the Cougars avenged a loss to Fall River in last year’s Division 5 playoffs by beating the Bulldogs 46-43 in the championship game. They also placed four on the all-tourney team: Tommy Pineda, Tripp Rodriguez, Dallas Lane, and tournament MVP Grant Lane.

The Cougars won the first two games. They beat Loyalton on Thursday 76-46, holding them to just five points in the second quarter to take a 36-18 halftime lead and outscoring them 23-10 in the final quarter to win by 30 points. Dallas Lane scored 22 points despite battling a sore back, brother Grant Lane had 18 points, and Tripp Rodriguez added 12. Both Grant and Dallas had doubles, and Grant and Tripp both threw down dunks.

On Friday, the Cougars delivered another beatdown, outscoring Modoc 65-31 and allowing only eight points or less in each quarter to the Braves. Coach Robert West said that the Cougars “dominated the boards” and played strong team defense. Dallas Lane knocked down three three-pointers and scored 13 points in the win. Grant Lane scored 10, Andrew Alves, a transfer from Mount Shasta, added eight points, and Tripp Rodriguez had seven. The championship game would be a test for the Cougars. Fall River bumped them out of the playoffs last year and is one of the favorites to win the Shasta Cascade League title. Weed would be playing the Bulldogs on their home court.

The Cougars won a contest that was close all the way. They led 30-23 at the half, but Fall River went on a third quarter run and took a one point lead with just a few seconds left in the quarter.

Grant Lane threw up a half-court prayer as time ran out and sank it for a three-pointer that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

West spoke of the great play of sophomore Tommy Pineda. He filled in at point guard for senior starter Angel Nicholas, who’s due to come off concussion protocol soon. Pineda, West said, attended several big-time basketball camps over the summer and is much improved.

Weed also swept the dunk contest with Grant Lane winning it with a 360 degree slam, and Tripp Rodriguez and Dallas Lane finishing second and third.

As proud as he was of his team’s play, West was just as pleased with the reports back to him of the good sportsmanship of the team. “They’re great kids,” he said. Tuesday, Weed downed Los Molinos at home 60-49 to improve to 5-0. The Cougars will play in the 50th annual Mount Shasta Holiday Tournament beginning with a game against Reno, Nevada on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then play Friday and Saturday games against opponents to be determined by Thursday results.

WEED JV BOYS

The Weed Cougars junior varsity basketball team placed third at the Block F Tournament. The squad downed Burney 36-33 on Thursday. Kobe Chanthavisouk finished with nine points, while Julio Garcia and Brandon Cordes Jr. each had eight points apiece. Friday, the Cougars lost to Modoc 45-31. Cordes Jr. finished with 15 points.

Saturday, Weed downed Fall River 36-35. Garcia finished with 13 points. The Cougars opened the season last Tuesday with a 42-40 loss at Yreka. This Tuesday, Weed downed Los Molinos at home to improve to 3-2. This week, the Weed JV squad will be at a three-day tourney in Etna starting Thursday.