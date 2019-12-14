The 5-7 Eagles play at the Skyline Classic this weekend, facing host Skyline on Saturday, and having a re-match with Las Positas, who beat them 71-67 on November 1.

The College of the Siskiyous men’s basketball team won their finale at the James Clark Classic tourney in Sacramento last week after dropping the first two games.

The Eagles beat Golden Valley Conference foe Feather River 83-66 on Saturday, jumping out to a 46-29 first half lead and coasting home. Dwayne McClendon scored 23 points on 7 for 12 shooting while knocking down three of four three-point attempts and grabbing eight rebounds. Kody Bauman played his best game of the year. He scored 16 points, hitting six of 10 shots, and pulled down a season high 15 boards. Montel Willis had four rebounds and 3 assists to go along with his 17 points. Sixth man J’Quail Hanks scored 12 points as the Eagles shot 48% from the field.

Siskiyous dropped the Thursday tourney opener to Cosumnes River 77-69, falling behind 37-30 at the half and then playing the Hawkeyes even in the second half but unable to close ground.

Dwayne McClendon played a strong all-round game. He scored 20 points, hit four three-pointers, and had eight rebounds and four assists. J’Quail Hanks hit four threes on his way to a 16-point night off the bench, and Kody Bauman added 12 points.

Facing Napa Valley on Friday, the Eagles fell behind by 17 points in the first half and never recovered, losing 84-64. McClendon was the only starter to score in double digits, getting 10 points and hauling down nine rebounds. Kody Bauman and Bishop Thomas each scored seven points.

Kaleb Taylor had been averaging four points a game but exploded for 20 against Napa Valley, hitting five of eight shots, knocking down two threes and sinking eight of nine free throws. About halfway through the season, Dwayne McClendon is leading the Eagles in scoring and is fourth in the GVC at 18 points a game, while his team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game is third best in the league. Former Mount Shasta Bear Bauman averages 10 points a game, twelfth in the league, and gets five rebounds a contest.

The 5-7 Eagles play at the Skyline Classic this weekend, facing host Skyline on Saturday, and having a re-match with Las Positas, who beat them 71-67 on November 1.