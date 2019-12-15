To put the squad's dominance in the SCL in perspective, out of 10 league games this season, only two went to four sets, with EHS winning 30 out of 32 sets in the SCL this season.

The Etna Lady Lions came away with an impressive seven volleyball players earning Shasta Cascade League honors, as the team earned its third straight 10-0 SCL title in a row this past season. Senior Halliday Hubbard, a member of the team all four years was named SCL MVP, while head coach Christa Fournier was named SCL coach of the year for the third straight year.

Seniors Vienna Tang, Cleo Smith, and Sadie Hogun, as well as sophomore Julie DeLeon earned All-League honors. Senior Cailey Rizzardo was a honorable mention selection.

Coach Fournier said it means a lot to the team to receive so many SCL honors in a dominating league season. “I was really proud of the team,” she said. “This is a special group of girls.”

To put the squad's dominance in the SCL in perspective, out of 10 league games this season, only two went to four sets, with EHS winning 30 out of 32 sets in the SCL this season. Fournier said Hubbard was a key player all four years on the team as a setter “and always put out a huge effort our team.” Halliday led the SCL in assists with 237 in league play and was second in aces and fifth in digs. Tang led the SCL in kills with 84 in the 10 league games, while Delon was second and Smith third. Rizzardo was seventh in kills. Hogun finished second in digs with 117. Fellow Siskiyou County SCL schools Mount Shasta and Weed received two honorable mentions honors. Kenzie Lowry and Maddy Bourke earned honorable mention accolades for the Lady Bears, while Ricky Johnsonand Carli Reynolds of the Lady Cougars received honorable mention honors.

It was a memorable year for the Lady Lions as the squad made it to the Northern Section D5 title game for the first time since 2003, and earned a berth in the Northern Division of the CIF State Championships in D5. EHS finished the year 25-9 overall.

Fournier said the eight seniors “will be greatly missed,” but is also excited about the potential and talent of the squad next year. This includes a number of players moving up next year from the Lady Lions junior varsity squad, which also went 10-0 in the SCL this season.