The Yreka Miners cross country team held its annual awards night ceremony on Nov. 15 at YHS.

Below is a list of awards recipients.

Most Valuable Runner, varsity boys: Ben Horwitt

Most Valuable Runner, varsity girls: Ceiba Cummings

Most Inspirational, varsity boys: Ko Sekiguchi

Most Inspirational, varsity girls, Rosalinda Frick

Most Improved, varsity boys, Kaedon Robustellini

Most improved, varsity girls: Avery Cash

Miner Pride Award: Chae Callison

Miner Pride Award: Jordan Linsley

Coaches Choice Award: Sam Horwitt

Coaches Choice Award: Jade Wilder

Chris Lopez Memorial Award: Thomas Henry