Zach Dutton played lights out for the Loggers, finishing with 45 points, including draining an impressive eight 3-pointers. He also put up 15 rebounds, six blocks, and nine assists. Noah Snell had a strong game for Dunsmuir and finished with 25 points.

In a battle of Siskiyou County squads, the McCloud Loggers varsity boys won their first Evergreen League game of the year on their home turf against the Dunsmuir Tigers by a score of 105-72 on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Both teams played an aggressive defense in this high fouling game, as McCloud led 20-10. after a quarter of play.

The second quarter was more evenly matched but McCloud still led 40-29 at the half. The Tigers couldn’t catch up in the third quarter, with the Loggers leading by 30 points at the end of the quarter, as McCloud continued to dominate in the fourth quarter to come away with the 33-point victory.

For the Loggers. David Wolfe had 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Travis Blumel finished with 15, while Boaz Major had 11 points. Drew Dutton finished with eight points. For the Tigers, Ramon Strandberg, who played last year with McCloud, finished with 18 points. Stephen Duarte put up 10 points for the Tigers.

“McCloud shot the lights out which is hard to defend, but I’m proud of my guys playing hard all four quarters.” Dunsmuir head coach Jake Mekeel said.

“We advanced the ball very well up the court offensively,” he added. “Jasper Mitchell did a great job creating open outlets for our guys to pass to so that we could get the ball up the court quickly. Noah Snell ran the floor well and attacked the basket the best he has done all season. Ramon Strandberg played very physically in the key for us, rebounding well and playing great defense.”



Dunsmuir fell to 0-4 and did not play the rest of the week.



McCloud competed at the 50th Annual Mt. Shasta Holiday Tournament starting last Thursday.

The Loggers lost to larger division and host school Mount Shasta 71-40. Zach Dutton had 16 points, while Wolfe finished with 12. Friday, McCloud faced another large school Lassen, falling 70-20. Dutton finished with 11 points.

Saturday, McCloud faced American Christian Academy of Anderson, losing 97-65 to fall to 2-3 for the year.

Zach Dutton had 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Wolfe finished with 12, while Drew Dutton had 11 points.

This week, Dunsmuir faced Tulelake on the road on Tuesday and lost 75-41 to drop to 0-5. The Tigers will host American Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday and Saturday, the Tigers head to Anderson to play at a tournament at American Christian.

This week, McCloud faced Hayfork Tuesday night on the road, falling 83-64 to drop to 2-4 for the season. The Loggers begin play Thursday at a three-day tournament in Hamilton City. McCloud opens tourney play with a 8 p.m. game against Hamilton. Friday, McCloud faces fellow Siskiyou County squad Etna at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Loggers face Quincy at 1:30 p.m.