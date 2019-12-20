Cougar bigs Rikki Johnson, Bailee Mathes, and Gabi Tapia controlled the boards, getting many second chance buckets on offensive rebounds and feeding wings Bella Escobedo and Karli Reynolds for breakaway baskets.

The Weed Lady Cougars varsity girl’s basketball team righted the ship after two losses at the Mt. Shasta Holiday Tournament with a 51-8 win over American Christian Academy last Saturday morning to take 7th. Cougar bigs Rikki Johnson, Bailee Mathes, and Gabi Tapia controlled the boards, getting many second chance buckets on offensive rebounds and feeding wings Bella Escobedo and Karli Reynolds for breakaway baskets. Johnson led the team with 19 points and many rebounds. She picked up a couple of first quarter fouls, throwing a scare into the six girl team, but settled down and was only called for 1 foul the rest of the game. Escobedo put up 13 points, and Reynolds scored 12. Escobedo scored eight of her points in the first quarter to get the Cougars rolling, and Reynolds put up eight points in the third quarter to help put the game away. Everyone scored for the Cougars with Rhian Viturino knocking down a trey, and Gabi Tapia and Bailee Mathes each getting a basket. Mathes left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. The Cougars opened the tourney with losses to Yreka, 62-43 on Thursday, and to Etna, 64-44 on Friday.

“I feel like our girls came out strong, but with our lack of numbers on our bench we got winded early,” head coach Jeffery Williams said. “With the adversity that we face we continue to get better. I am excited to be along this journey with this group of girls and the passion for hard work and the dedication that they show to their school and to each other.” Weed opened the week on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with a 50-28 win over Los Molinos. The Cougar coaches named Johnson player of the game after she scored 19 points and dominated the boards.

The Cougars are 4-2 for the season. They don’t have another game until they face Burney on the road on Jan. 7. The Lady Cougars junior varsity squad won versus Loss Molinos and went 1-for-3 at a tourney in Etna. The squad lost to the Yreka freshman and JV teams, and downed Butte Valley 38-19 on Saturday.