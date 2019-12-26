The Yreka Miners junior varsity boys basketball team won the Colusa JV boys tournament on Saturday to improve to 10-1 for the season.

YHS defeated Gridley 67-65. Matt McEwen led the Miners with 27 points, while Bryce Chapman dropped in 16 points. Rance Zediker had eight points, while Kagen Wessel finished with six points. Friday, Yreka took down Sutter 66-35. Zediker had 23 points, while McEwen finished with 17 points. Chapman had 16 points for YHS.

Yreka opened the tournament on Thursday with a 57-53 McEwen led YHS with 21 points, while Zediker put up 17 points. Chapman finished with 14 points. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Yreka lost for the first time this season at Grants Pass 46-44. McEwen scored 21 points and had six steals. Zediker finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Chapman had eight points and three assists. Wessel finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Yreka is set to play at a tourney at Anderson High starting on Friday.