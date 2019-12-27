The Bears are off until Jan. 7 when they face Durham on the road.

The Mount Shasta Bears boys varsity basketball team turned a corner by finishing 4-0 this past week. With a young but talented and deep team with only one player returning from last season’s team, the team had its ups and downs the first two week’s of the season. Mount Shasta came into last week with a 3-5 record. The Bears opened the week at home with a win versus the Los Molinos Bulldogs on Tuesday, Dec.17. 55-53. Mount Shasta struggled in the first quarter and trailed 17-7 at the end of the quarter. The Bears outscored the Bulldogs 13-5 in the second quarter and trailed 22-20 at the half. Mount Shasta bounced back in the third quarter and led 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter. While Loss Molinos outscored MSHS 13-12 in the final quarter, the Bears hung on for the two-point victory. Kyle Ellorin and Avery May each had 14 points apiece for Mount Shasta. Gaspar Rodriguez put up 10 points.The bears headed to Lassen High School in Susanville on Friday and Saturday for a round Robin Tournament and went a sterling 3-0. “We went really hard,” head coach Chris Galarsa said. “We played very well. We ran our offense good and shot the ball really good from the 3-point line.” Mount Shasta opened tourney play Friday with a 54-49 victory over host team Lassen. Rodriguez and DJ Brown both finished with 10 points apiece for MSHS. Martel Alva drained three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, while Anthony Pigoni had eight points. Saturday, the Bears defeated Lower Lake 66-37 and Colfax. In the Lower Lake contest Smith finished with 12 points and Alva had 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Kekai Ferguson had nine pints on three 3-pointers. Pigoni put up eight points for the Bears, Against Colfax Darius Smith and Alva made six 3-pointers apiece as the squad was lights out fro long point range, making 19 3-pointers. Smith finished with 22 points, while Alva had 18. The Bears are off until Jan. 7 when they face Durham on the road.